'She was forced to make false post-mortem reports': Big charge by Maharashtra doctor's cousin after her suicide

Speaking to news agency ANI , her cousin said, “Last year, she was facing a lot of police and political pressure. She was being pressured to make false post-mortem reports. She had written a letter to the DCP to complain, but they didn't do anything.”

The doctor died, allegedly by suicide, and left behind a note accusing two police personnel of rape and mental harassment. She was found hanging in a hotel room in the Phaltan region of the district late on Thursday night, police said.

The cousin of the woman doctor who died in Maharashtra’s Satara district has alleged that she had been facing immense police and political pressure and was also being forced to make false post-mortem reports.

“She was being pushed to prepare false reports, and even though the patient had not been admitted to the hospital, she was being told to issue a fit and fine report,” he added.

He said that he hopes his cousin receives justice. The woman hailed from Beed district and used to work at the hospital in Phaltan.

In a suicide note written on her palm, the doctor accused two Maharashtra Police personnel of raping and mentally harassing her over the past five months.

According to news agency PTI, she accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane of rape and sexual harassment on several occasions and another personnel named Prashant Bankar of mental harassment.

An official from the police station said, “We have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. We are also investigating the allegations mentioned in the suicide note on the victim's hand.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar said that those involved in the incident would not be spared. “We have taken cognisance of the matter and ordered Satara Police to take strict action against the accused. Teams have been deployed to hunt the accused,” she said.

A case has been registered against Gopal Badane and Prashant Bankar on charges of rape and abetment to suicide.

(With agency inputs)