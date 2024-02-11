Previous govts exhibited 'inaction', BJP govt transformed UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

Taking part in the discussion on Budget 2024-25 in the Assembly on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significant aspects of the state government's largest budget, while using couplets from Rahim and Tulsidas to strongly critique the leader of the opposition party. Additionally, the Chief Minister compared the current budget with that of 2016-17. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Amidst the slogans of Jai Shri Ram, the Leader of the House expressed happiness over the recognition of Chaudhary Charan Singh and other eminent personalities of the country with the Bharat Ratna. He also extended greetings to all 93 members who participated in the budget discussion.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

CM Yogi remarked, "A conducive investment climate has been fostered in Uttar Pradesh. As a result, investments exceeding ₹10 lakh crore will be implemented in the state through a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for February 19."

He emphasised that this signified that Uttar Pradesh possessed the potential and its youth were endowed with talent and aspirations, but the state leadership lacked the determination to act.

"There was a dearth of foresight, vision, and proactive policy-making. However, today, we have successfully transformed Uttar Pradesh into a revenue-surplus state," he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath launched scathing attacks on opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav using couplets from Rahim and Tulsidas.

He quoted, "When they were in power, they had their own priorities. They lacked the will to act. Their priorities did not include development, farmers, youth, women, or the poor."

At the outset of his address, CM Yogi remarked, "It was anticipated that when the issue of farmers is raised in the budget speech, the leaders of the opposition parties would surely invoke Chaudhary Saheb. No one is willing to come together with them, apprehending deceit."

He explained, "Just as the sun takes water from the sea, river, and pond, but no one notices, when it rains in the form of clouds, everyone does. The same holds true for this 'lok kalyankari' and 'lok mangal' budget. This budget has been presented keeping in mind all 75 districts without any discrimination."

Today, Uttar Pradesh stands as a revenue surplus state, marking a remarkable transformation from its BIMARU status within a span of 7 years, achieved without the imposition of any taxes. Notably, mandi fees have been halved, and the state boasts the lowest diesel and petrol rates in the country. This remarkable progress is attributed to the principles of Ramrajya, he said.CM Yogi recalled that in 2017, when the government presented its inaugural budget in the House, it was dedicated to Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram.

"It is our good fortune that, when our government presented its eighth budget, the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ram in a 'navya, bhavya, divya' temple in Ayodhya has also been completed with great pomp. As a result, this budget is also dedicated to Lord Shri Ram, because he is a symbol of public welfare, and thus this budget is for public welfare," he said.

CM Yogi said that in this first budget of 'Amritkaal,' every endeavour has been directed towards realizing the ideals of Ramrajya.

The CM stated, "In view of accelerating the economic development of the state with the largest population in the country, this budget has been presented with a better roadmap to take Uttar Pradesh to a new height of prosperity along with a 'sarvsparshi' (all-embracing), 'sarvsamaveshi' (all-inclusive), and 'Lokmangal' (public welfare) approach."

This budget encompasses a wide spectrum of initiatives, spanning from Antyodaya to fostering a developed economy, from enhancing infrastructure to improving ease of living, from facilitating ease of doing business to attracting investment, and from supporting agriculture and farmers to uplifting the underprivileged. It also addresses the intertwining aspects of faith, education, health, and self-reliance, with a resolute commitment to the empowerment of women.

"It is possible that the leader of the opposition party may have objections regarding the size of the budget because for the first time, the budget of Uttar Pradesh is ₹7.36 lakh crores. This is also a historic budget of a historic year," the CM said.

CM Yogi emphasized the significant growth of the current budget, which surpasses three times the budget of 2012-13 and is double that of 2016-17.

"With a 7 percent increase compared to the previous year, its substantial size isn't solely about expenditure but is dedicated to public welfare and the comprehensive development of all segments of society, including infrastructure, education, health, and technology, in alignment with the aspirations of Uttar Pradesh's 25 crore people," he said.

In a concerted effort to fortify these endeavours, this budget has been crafted with a determined resolve to enhance the standard of living for the common people and elevate Uttar Pradesh's per capita income to match the national average. "If we compare it to 2016-17, over the past seven years, despite enduring the pandemic challenges like COVID for three years, our administration has effectively doubled the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP)," he said.

He further said that until 2017, the total GDP of Uttar Pradesh stood between ₹12 and 13 lakh crore.

"Remarkably, in just 7 years, we managed to double the state's economy, a feat that previously took 70 years to accomplish. We also achieved success in doubling the per capita income of Uttar Pradesh. Today, when we are discussing the budget of 2024-25, the economy of Uttar Pradesh has reached the second position. Our share in the country's GDP has increased. Today Uttar Pradesh is contributing 9.2 percent to India's economy and our aim is to elevate this to 10 percent within the next year. Over the ensuing five years, our goal is to match our contribution to the state's population," he further said.

CM Yogi highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has been liberated from the BIMARU tag. This achievement was possible due to effective measures to curb tax evasion, plug revenue leaks, and reduce the CD ratio of the state. Uttar Pradesh now leads in digital transactions, with the number reaching 1174 crore 32 lakh this year. This means that more than half of the transactions are conducted through UPI, underscoring the state's rapid digitalization and economic progress.

"Today, through DBT, 11 departments have succeeded in providing ₹70 thousand crore to the poor people of the state through more than 62 crore transactions," he said.

Banking services serve as the backbone of Uttar Pradesh's economy, facilitating credit and infrastructure for investment.

"In this regard, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner among states. The state's banking sector, which totaled around ₹12 to 13 lakh crore in 2017, has surged to approximately ₹26 lakh crore today," he said.

Uttar Pradesh leads in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana with 9 crore accounts, half of which are owned by women. Additionally, over 17 lakh street vendors are benefitting from the PM SVANidhi scheme, making Uttar Pradesh the top-performing state in the country in this regard.

The state also ranks first in the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana with 5 crore 55 lakh beneficiaries. "Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh stands second in the nation in terms of income tax return (ITR) filings. In June 2014, approximately 1.65 lakh income tax returns were filed in Uttar Pradesh, which has since surged to about 12 lakh by June 2023, indicative of an increase in per capita income in the state," he said.

He further said that employment opportunities have been created here.

"If we look at the state on the national level compared to 2022-23, the national economic growth rate was 7.2, whereas the state's growth rate was 14.3 percent. The unemployment rate in the state was more than 19 percent before 2017, which is 2.4 percent today," he said.

Before presenting his views in the budget discussion, CM Yogi expressed appreciation for the central government's decision to honour several eminent figures with the Bharat Ratna title, including former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan and Karpuri Thakur posthumously, as well as veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.

He continued, stating, "Chaudhary Saheb belonged to Uttar Pradesh, and as the Chief Minister of the state and later as the Prime Minister of the country, he consistently amplified the voices of millions of farmers. His recognition is truly a tribute to the farmers of our nation. This is also a tribute to the memories of Chaudhary Saheb."

Reflecting on Chaudhary Charan Singh's legacy, CM Yogi emphasised his indelible contributions as both the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the Prime Minister of India.

"The improvement seen in revenue is the contribution of Chaudhary Saheb. A poor person is getting his rights today because of the contributions made by Chaudhary Saheb. The voice of farmers is being given importance on every platform and they can become a part of the government's agenda owing to the efforts of Chaudhary Saheb. All these leaders or experts associated with different fields gave an identity to the country and Bharat Ratna is a suitable honour for them," he said.

During this, CM Yogi also expressed his gratitude to those members who took part in the discussion on the budget in the House. He said that a total of 93 members of the ruling party and the opposition participated in this entire discussion and made it more constructive.