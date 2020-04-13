e-paper
PM Modi to address the nation on April 14, decision on Covid-19 lockdown likely

The Prime Minister is likely to give a final word on the coronavirus lockdown which will enter its final day tomorrow.

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country on Tuesday, April 14.

The Prime Minister is likely to give a final word on the coronavirus lockdown which will enter its final day tomorrow.

The Prime Minister announced the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown on March 25 to break the chain of Covid-19 infections in the country.

In a meeting with chief ministers last week, the Prime Minister was urged by heads of all states to extend the lockdown by at least a fortnight.

States like Odisha, Maharashtra, West Bengal have already extended the lockdown till April 30.

During the 3-week lockdown, the government undertook a slew of measures to ensure that citizens do not bear the brunt of the lockdown. Relief packages and disbursement of cash was announced for various sections of the society under government schemes.

On Monday, the total number of coronavirus tally in the country crossed the 9,000-mark with 9,152 cases. According to the Ministry of Health, India now has 7,987 active Covid-19 cases while as many as 856 patients have recovered or discharged. The coronavirus death toll in the country stands at 308.

In Maharashtra, the total number of coronavirus cases breached the 2,000-mark while the national capital inched towards the 1,500-mark.

