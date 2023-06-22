Home / India News / President Joe Biden 'welcomes PM to the White House’, Modi responds

President Joe Biden 'welcomes PM to the White House’, Modi responds

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jun 22, 2023 07:46 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi USA Visit: Narendra Modi said he was confident that his discussions with President Joe Biden will further strengthen India-USA ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first State visit to the US, on Thursday said he was confident that his discussions with President Joe Biden will further strengthen the India-USA ties. “Looking forward to today’s talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations,” Modi tweeted responding to Biden's “Welcome to the White House, Mr. Prime Minister” post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will hold bilateral talks with Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress.

Modi and Biden will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House before holding high-level talks to further boost the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space and critical technologies.

The day would begin with Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greeting Modi for the Official Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn which includes a 21-gun salute.

Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff would be attending the welcome ceremony. Thereafter, the leaders of the two largest democracies of the world will hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, where they are expected to make some opening remarks.

Modi and Biden are scheduled to address a news conference together from the East Room of the White House.

They are likely to take questions from journalists. Normally each side takes two questions, but sometimes it can be one from each side. During the last Indian State Visit of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in November 2009, the two sides took one question each.

The prime minister would then head to the Congress to deliver an address to the joint meeting of the US Congress, which would be attended by Congressmen and senators in the presence of several hundred Indian Americans from the visitor’s gallery.

When Modi addresses a joint meeting of the US Congress today, it will make him only the third world leader, outside of Israel, to make such an address twice.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
state visit us narendra modi joe biden + 2 more
state visit us narendra modi joe biden + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out