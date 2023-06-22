President Joe Biden 'welcomes PM to the White House’, Modi responds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first State visit to the US, on Thursday said he was confident that his discussions with President Joe Biden will further strengthen the India-USA ties. “Looking forward to today’s talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations,” Modi tweeted responding to Biden's “Welcome to the White House, Mr. Prime Minister” post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on the second leg of his maiden state visit to the US during which he will hold bilateral talks with Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress.

Modi and Biden will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House before holding high-level talks to further boost the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space and critical technologies.

The day would begin with Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greeting Modi for the Official Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn which includes a 21-gun salute.

Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff would be attending the welcome ceremony. Thereafter, the leaders of the two largest democracies of the world will hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, where they are expected to make some opening remarks.

Modi and Biden are scheduled to address a news conference together from the East Room of the White House.

They are likely to take questions from journalists. Normally each side takes two questions, but sometimes it can be one from each side. During the last Indian State Visit of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in November 2009, the two sides took one question each.

The prime minister would then head to the Congress to deliver an address to the joint meeting of the US Congress, which would be attended by Congressmen and senators in the presence of several hundred Indian Americans from the visitor’s gallery.

When Modi addresses a joint meeting of the US Congress today, it will make him only the third world leader, outside of Israel, to make such an address twice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON