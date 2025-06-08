Priya Saroj, one of India's youngest MPs, gets engaged to cricketer Rinku Singh | 5 facts on SP leader

Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on Sunday got engaged with Indian cricketer Rinku Singh in a grand ceremony at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj and cricketer Rinku Singh during their engagement in Lucknow on Sunday, June 8, 2025. (PTI)

The engagement was graced by a host of prominent political figures, including Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his MP wife, Dimple Yadav.

In addition to Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party leaders such as Jaya Bachchan, MP Ram Gopal Yadav, and BCCI vice-president and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla were present.

SP MLA and father of Priya Saroj, Tufani Saroj said that the two will tie the knot on November 18, adding that the wedding venue has not been finalised yet, "Today is the engagement ceremony, and we are gathered here for the same. We are very happy that Priya Saroj’s engagement is taking place today." ANI news agency quoted Tufani Saroj.

Here's more about Priya Saroj

Priya Saroj, one of the youngest Members of Parliament in India, hails from Karkhiyaon village in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She follows in the footsteps of her father, Tufani Saroj, a three-time MP and current MLA from Kerakat. Born in 1998, Priya completed school at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, New Delhi, BA from Delhi University and LLB from Amity University, Noida. Thereafter, she started practising in the Supreme Court. Priya entered politics in 2024, winning the Machhlishahr seat by defeating BJP veteran BP Saroj by over 35,000 votes. She is also a member of the parliamentary committee on social justice and empowerment.

Tufani Saroj added that Rinku and Priya have known each other for some time. "They were introduced through Priya’s friend’s father, who is a cricketer himself. With the blessings of both families, they have decided to get married,” he added.

Rinku Singh, a well-known presence in Indian cricket, plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).