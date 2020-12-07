e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP government over unpaid dues of UP sugarcane farmers

Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP government over unpaid dues of UP sugarcane farmers

Congress party has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to weaken farmers by destroying the minimum support price system.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 12:48 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New Delhi
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(PTI Photo)
         

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the BJP government over unpaid dues to sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh.

“The BJP government has Rs 20,000 crores to build a new Parliament corridor, Rs 16,000 crores to buy a special plane for PM. However, it has no money to pay Rs 14,000 crores dues to the sugarcane farmers of UP. The price of sugarcane has not increased since 2017. This government only thinks about billionaires,” Vadra tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to weaken farmers by destroying the minimum support price system.

“The Prime Minister wants to weaken farmers by destroying the minimum support price system. Every decision of the Prime Minister is intended to bring profits to the capitalists. Farmers have now understood this conspiracy,” Congress tweeted.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

tags
top news
Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside home; over hundred SP workers held
Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside home; over hundred SP workers held
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
Gaganyaan likely to be delayed by a year due to Covid-19
Gaganyaan likely to be delayed by a year due to Covid-19
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Captain Kohli shatters records as India win T20I series against Australia
Captain Kohli shatters records as India win T20I series against Australia
Watch: Gold concealed in bandage and jeans seized at Chennai airport
Watch: Gold concealed in bandage and jeans seized at Chennai airport
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In