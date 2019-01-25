Priyanka Gandhi has a connect which will help Congress: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry in politics as the AICC general secretary ahead of the Lok Sabha polls will prove to be a game changer in the coming months.

Speaking at a session titled ‘Democracy, Freedom and the Political Process: Looking to the Future’ on the first day of the Jaipur Literature Festival on Thursday, he said Priyanka Gandhi has a connect, which will help the party. She has been working for long in Amethi and Raebareli constituencies represented by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, he said.

When asked about any quality that Priyanka has and Rahul doesn’t, Pilot said, “She is yet to perform and now she will be doing a full campaign as general secretary, in-charge of Uttar Pradesh east. Both Priyanka and Rahul have team spirit.”

When asked by the audience if her entry into politics could replace the Congress president in future, Pilot said, “It’s Rahul Gandhi who has appointed her as the general secretary. Everyone in the Congress works as a team and as far as Priyanka is concerned, she has been handling (the party) war room for long and hence we should not prejudge her qualities and abilities. Rather, she should be given a chance to work.”

Pilot added that her entry into active politics will help the party give a good fight to the opposition. Speaking on the team spirit in the party and refuting the allegations of BJP that Priyanka has been brought as Rahul failed, the deputy chief minister said, “Both Priyanka and Rahul complement each other and together they can do wonders. After winning three states a month ago, how can BJP even think that Rahul has failed as party chief?”

When asked about his equation with chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Pilot said it was going “fantastically well”.

Targeting the NDA, Pilot said it was losing its alliance partners and the “ship” was going to sink soon. In a lighter vein, Pilot said one thing he admires about Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that “he doesn’t get tired when he is travelling”

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 11:44 IST