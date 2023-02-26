Priyanka Gandhi's message to Congress workers: 'Time has come to...'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday exuded her confidence in party workers and asserted that ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there are expectations from opposition parties to unite, but most expectations are from the Congress. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra exhorted Congress workers to take the message of the party and the "failures" of the government to the people.

"Now, only one year is left for us, there are expectations from us (Opposition) that we will unite. All the opposition parties and people whose ideology is opposed to them (BJP), must fight unitedly. There are expectations from everyone but the most expectations are from the Congress,"Vadra said at the 85th plenary session of the Congress.

Watch: Flower petals laid down to welcome Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leaders in Raipur

The party's general secretary, Vadra, also asked Congress workers to take the message of the party and the "failures" of the government to the people. She hailed the struggles of the Congress workers for fighting for the party. "We know you have the courage to fight BJP, the time has come to display that courage for the country," Gandhi said.

Vadra's message comes a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi stressed on aligning with like-minded parties to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kharge slammed the BJP for being anti-poor and said, “DNA of those in power in Delhi anti-poor as they are attacking them.”

Sonia Gandhi blamed the BJP for “fuelling hatred” in society. She termed the current phase as a challenging one for Congress and said, “PM Modi and BJP have captured every institution.”

The 85th plenary session began on Friday in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also addressed the session and lashed out at the BJP over the Adani group issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON