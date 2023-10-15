News / India News / Professor’s comments on Vokkaligas stir row; protests in Mysuru

Professor’s comments on Vokkaligas stir row; protests in Mysuru

ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Oct 15, 2023 06:34 AM IST

Security outside Bhagwan’s residence has been increased, and the protesters have been removed by the police.

Several Vokkaliga organisations staged a protest on Saturday against the rationalist Prof KS Bhagwan outside his residence in Kuvempu Nagar in Mysuru. The professor has been accused of making an objectionable statement against Vokkaligas during the Mahisha Utsav celebrations at Town Hall on Friday.

KS Bhagwan (HT Photo)
Security has been increased at Bhagwan’s residence, and the protesters have been removed by the police.

Vokkaliags are a prominent community in the Old Mysuru Region of Karnataka, forming influential pollical force in the state.

The protests come in reaction to the alleged controversial statement against the Vokkaligas made by Prof. Bhagwan at the Mahisha Dasara event, organised by a section of Dalit organisations. ”Vokkaligas are uncultured animals. This is not my view but that of Kuvempu. They might come to harm me; they might even kill me,” Bhagwan had said in Kannada.

Meanwhile, reacting sharply to Bhagwan’s comments, BJP leader Ashwath Narayan said, “The state government should file a case against Bhagwan and arrest him. By permitting Mahisha Utsav, the government is indirectly supporting him. Vokkaliga is one of the most cultured communities. I would like to tell Bhagwan not to use Kuvempu’s name, and if he has the courage, he should speak for himself and face consequences.”

Former minister and JD(S) leader GT Devegowda also referred to Prof. Bhagwan as ‘mad.’ “Prof Bhagwan seems to be half-mad and has lost his mental stability. By making such a statement, he has insulted himself. Bhagwan is speaking such things to impress somebody. He must be admitted to a hospital and receive treatment,” he said.

    Arun Dev

    Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

