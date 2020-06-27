e-paper
Prominent Jammu advocate passes away

india Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:05 IST
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Senior advocate and former president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Bhupinder Singh Slathia, passed away after a brief illness at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Saturday morning.

Slathia, who was 70, had always remained at the forefront of pro-Jammu agitations.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. His mortal remains will be consigned to flames at 4 PM at Jogi Gate in Jammu on Sunday.

Considered close to former J&K chief minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, he was one of the prominent faces leading the 2008 Amarnath land row agitation in Jammu and at times had differed with Azad on issues pertaining to the region.

Azad, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Slathia.

“I am deeply saddened by the sad demise of Mr. Slathia. A leading lawyer from Jammu, he was the president of the Bar Council for two terms. He was a very strong and vocal proponent for the development of the Jammu region. Though on a number of occasions, I had differed with his opinion and approach, yet he was one of the strong voices of the people of the Jammu region in general and lawyers in particular. In his demise, Jammu has lost a strong voice. He was actively involved in social service throughout his life,” said Azad.

Azad expressed his deepest sympathies to his loved ones and prayed to almighty to give strength and courage to his family in this tragic moment and also prayed that his departed soul may rest in peace.

The National Conference (NC) also expressed its grief over the passing away of Slathia, describing it a great loss for Jammu region in general and the legal fraternity in particular.

In a statement, senior National NC leaders stated that Slathia was a most vocal legal practitioner, who took a keen interest in the issues pertaining to the Jammu region.

“He was respected by his colleagues and his death has caused a vacuum that is hard to fill,” they said.

NC leaders conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the noble soul.

Congress, People’s Democratic Party, newly formed Apni Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party have also expressed deep shock and grief over the passing away of Slathia and stated that it would be hard to fill the vacuum left behind by his death.

