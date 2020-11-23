‘Proper perspectives needed’: Saifuddin Soz on questions raised by Kapil Sibal

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 13:07 IST

Former Union minister from Jammu and Kashmir Saifuddin Soz extended support to Kapil Sibal’s call for introspection in the party and said the issue needs to be discussed in proper perspective. “In fact, I have been thinking of earnestly requesting our leader Sonia Ji to summon (virtually) a session of AICC to thrash out all relevant propositions,” Saifudin tweeted amid the ongoing debate over the need of reforms in Congress — an issue that came to the fore after its poor results in Bihar assembly elections and other bypolls.

“Friends, Kapil Sibal has raised questions that need to be discussed in proper perspective,” Soz tweeted.

Party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad too on Sunday talked about the party’s poor performance in Bihar elections and asked the party leaders to stop the ‘five-star culture’ and be on the field during elections to stay close and connected to the people.

“There is a huge disconnect between the people and Congress leaders at the district, block and state levels. The party’s connection with the public should be a continuous process and not only during elections,” he said.

The national party has been struggling to come in power in various states. In Bihar assembly elections, the party managed to win just 19 seats out of the 70 seats it contested.

Commenting on the division in Congress, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said, “We’ve said for long, Congress is dying. Finally Azad ji, Kapil Sibal ji & Chidambaram ji said it. But we don’t think Congress can be renewed. Even Gandhiji had called for the party’s dissolution.”