Protect ancient mutts around Jagannath temple, consult religious leaders: SC to Odisha govt

The Supreme Court on Thursday advised the Odisha government to protect ancient mutts during a drive to remove illegal encroachments around the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri. The apex court’s word comes a little more than a month after the State government demolished three ancient Hindu monasteries.

The three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Kumar Mishra asked the state government to ensure that the Hindu monasteries be protected. The amicus curiae Ranjit Kumar submitted his report regarding eviction drive and subsequent rehabilitation process carried out in Puri. The court has also directed the state government to file status report regarding the demolition and rehabilitation of people affected due to the demolition drive.

The Puri district administration had demolished the 12th century Emar Mutt, Languli Mutt, Bada Akhada Mutt and the famous Raghunandan Library in August and early September this year.

“The apex court advised that the worshiping places in the mutts should be protected and kept intact during eviction drive. The court further suggested that it would be better to discuss with the religious leaders before taking any decision on demolition of any structures,” Odisha Advocate General Ashok Parija said.

Senior advocate Mohan Parasaran, who appeared on behalf of Mahants of Puri Mutts facing the bulldozers requested the SC to direct the Odisha government to consult the Mahants before continuing with its demolition spree in the name of development.

“The SC bench observed that Mutts, even if dilapidated, cannot be demolished given their religious significance and historical value,” said R Sundaram, the advocate on record appearing on behalf of the mutts.

Differing voices have emerged in Puri, where the facade of the Jagannath temple now looks much wider after the demolition of the Mutts adjacent to the shrine. While some have questioned the haste shown by the government in demolition process, others are welcoming the wider entrance allowing devotees more space.

“The way the government rushed through the whole process reeks of some grand conspiracies. Was it necessary to demolish the Emar Mutt that helped the feed thousands of hungry people during the great Odisha famine of 1866? We have lost a chapter of our history,” said Dhananjay Patnaik, a devotee of Jagannath and a frequent visitor to Puri.

Debaprasad Biswal, a devotee from Keonjhar district concurred too. “The commercial structures around the Mutts could have been demolished leaving the main monastery intact. The Emar Mutt as well as the other two Mutts that were bulldozed are important part of the Jagannath temple culture,” said Biswal.

However, Somanath Panda, another ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath said it has become easier for devotees like him to stand outside the temple and pay obeisance to the Lord. “The road had become too congested due to crass commercialisation. I support the demolition drive totally,” said Panda.

However, future remains uncertain for people who lived in Emar Mutt for decades and shopkeepers whose shops were demolished in the vicinity. “The district administration never kept its word in earlier eviction drives in 90s and 2016. The government should have made provisions for our temporary rehabilitation before going for demolition. How long would we have to wait to get any compensation from the government?” rued Minati Panigrahi, who used to live in Emar Mutt with her family.

Puri district collector Balwant Singh said the state government has allotted Rs 40 crore for rehabilitation and resettlement packages for families displaced near the temple. The money will be used for land acquisition and direct purchases. “Whatever is being done is for the better security of the temple as well as safety of the devotees. The Nagarjuna Vesha of the Lord will be held next year when we expect close to 15 lakh people in the city and for that adequate space was necessary for congregation of so many people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has raised objection over construction activities going on around the temple after the demolition of the Mutts. In a notice to the Public Works Department, ASI sought a reply as to how construction works within 100-metre radius of the temple happened without its prior permission.

