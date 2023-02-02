Massive crowd blocks highway over bull race permission in Tamil Nadu

A massive protest on the Bengaluru highway in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district demanding permission for a bull race has turned violent with villagers pelting stones at police and government vehicles, forcing the police to use water cannons and tear gas to control the mob.

At least 16 police officers, including a woman, have been injured in the stone pelting by the protestors who have gathered in large numbers on the highway in Hosur.

Traffic has been halted for more than two hours and eyewitnesses have said that there is a traffic logjam for more than 5km.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai tweeted videos from the spot blaming the state’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for delay in granting permission for the event. “DMK’s aim is to ban cultural festivals of Tamils one by one,” said Annamalai.