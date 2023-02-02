Home / India News / Massive crowd blocks highway over bull race permission in Tamil Nadu

Massive crowd blocks highway over bull race permission in Tamil Nadu

india news
Updated on Feb 02, 2023 02:41 PM IST

The protest has turned violent with villagers pelting stones at police and government vehicles, forcing the police to use water cannons and tear gas to control the mob

The villagers in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district gathered in large numbers on the Bengaluru highway in Hosur. (Sourced)
The villagers in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district gathered in large numbers on the Bengaluru highway in Hosur. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent

A massive protest on the Bengaluru highway in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district demanding permission for a bull race has turned violent with villagers pelting stones at police and government vehicles, forcing the police to use water cannons and tear gas to control the mob.

At least 16 police officers, including a woman, have been injured in the stone pelting by the protestors who have gathered in large numbers on the highway in Hosur.

Traffic has been halted for more than two hours and eyewitnesses have said that there is a traffic logjam for more than 5km.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai tweeted videos from the spot blaming the state’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for delay in granting permission for the event. “DMK’s aim is to ban cultural festivals of Tamils one by one,” said Annamalai.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out