Protest in Jammu University over Prof’s suicide, students seek impartial probe

Published on Sep 09, 2022 05:56 PM IST

Jammu University students questioned why the sexual harassment case against the Dalit professor was fast-tracked, alleging that it was designed to harass the psychology department professor who was expected to be elevated later this month

Students said the sexual harassment complaint against the professor was filed on September 1 and a decision pronounced by the committee by September 7 (Photo: Jammu University)
ByHT Correspondent

JAMMU: Several students and faculty members of Jammu University on Friday boycotted classes and held a protest outside vice-chancellor Umesh Rai’s office, demanding an independent probe into the suicide of a psychology department professor.

The students alleged that Chandrashekhar, an associate professor, was hurriedly pronounced guilty by the university’s designated committee against sexual harassment, and then suspended, which led him to take the extreme step on the university campus on Wednesday. He left behind a one-sentence denial, scribbled in Hindi, on a blackboard.

“We want an impartial probe,” said one of the several students who participated in Friday’s protest. Another student said Chandrashekhar was expected to be named as head of the psychology department after the incumbent’s retirement later this month and was being harassed by some people.

His wife Neeta, a research scholar at the university, is reported to have accused some of her husband’s colleagues of harassment because he was a Dalit from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.

Students said there were sexual harassment cases with the committee against some other faculty members and claimed that the committee had not given its findings in these cases. It was only in relation to Chandrashekhar’s case that the committee worked on holidays to wrap up the case.

They said a complaint was filed against the professor on September 1 and was referred to the committee. By September 7, the committee completed its inquiry, found him guilty and recommended his suspension.

Jammu University registrar Prof Arvind Jasrotia declined to comment, saying that the law will take its own course”.

JU Teachers’ Association led by Prof PK Srivastva has demanded a high-level probe by an independent agency like CBI.

