Protesting wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking FIR against WFI chief

Top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia have moved the Supreme Court seeking FIR against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment issue, according to news agency ANI. They resumed their protest nearly after three months at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday against the WFI chief and other coaches for allegedly sexually assaulting women wrestlers. New Delhi: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest dharna at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has sought a report from the investigating committee that was set up by the Union sports ministry to probe the allegations, according to top official. A total of seven complaints have been received against the WFI chief. "As part of inquiry, we have sought a report from the probe committee set up by Sports Ministry to look into the allegations of sexual harassment allegations levelled against WFI chief," the top official said.

A five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer Mary Kom, was formed in January by the Union ministry after discussions with wrestlers. The body was tasked with overlooking day-to-day activities of WFI. The committee was also asked to look into the allegations against Brij Bhushan, a BJP leader and a muscleman with criminal history.

Several national award wining athletes spent night on foothpath demanding the government to publicise the findings of the oversight committee.

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia earlier said ‘all parties are welcome’ this time to take part in their stir and added that they won't back down until action is taken against Brij Bhushan.

"...This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP or any other party.....we're not affiliated with any party...," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

