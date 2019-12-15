e-paper
Home / India News

Protests against Citizenship law continue in Bengal, roads blocked at several places

Senior TMC leader and state education minister Partha Chatterjee appealed for peace and assured the protesters that the amended Act would not be implemented in the state.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2019 13:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Congress supporters during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Kolkata on Saturday, Dec 14, 2019. Protests continued in parts of West Bengal on Sunday as well.
Protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued in various parts of Bengal for the third consecutive day on Sunday as sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of the state, police said .

In Amdanga and Kalyani areas of North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, agitators blocked various thoroughfares, and set fire to wooden logs on the streets.

Shops were also ransacked and tyres burnt in Deganga area of North 24 Parganas.

In Nadia, demonstrators blocked Kalyani Express Highway, some of them burning copies of the amended Act.

Similar protests were reported from Domjur area of Howrah district, parts of Burdwan and Birbhum, with agitators taking out rallies and shouting slogans against the Narendra Modi government.

Police contingents have been rushed to the troubled areas to control the situation.

Unlike the past two days, however, train movements were smooth in the Howrah-Sealdah and Kharagpur sections, according to reports.

Senior TMC leader and state education minister Partha Chatterjee appealed for peace and assured the protesters that the amended Act would not be implemented in the state.

“We would appeal to everybody to maintain calm and peace. We can assure you that law won’t be implemented in Bengal,” Chatterjee said.

West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu accused the ruling TMC government of doing little to control the control deteriorating law and order situation.

Violent protests against the Citizenship Act have rocked several parts of the state over the past two days with agitators torching buses, railways stations and vandalising public property.

The amended Act has put the entire Northeast region and West Bengal on the boil as people fear that it might exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration.

Muslims across the country apprehend that the move could be a precursor to the nation-wide implementation of the National Register for Citizens.

According to the amended Act, non-Muslim refugees, who escaped religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and moved to India before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship.

Assam CM Sonowal says will protect ‘genuine citizens’, tweets peace appeal
UN body lambasts Pakistan over ‘discrimination’ of religious minorities
India vs WI 1st ODI Live: India bat first, Shivam Dube makes debut
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
‘Air India needs to survive till it is sold’: Airline chief in Facebook post
‘I will be very surprised’: Shastri names player who can own No.4 spot
Google wants US Fed Reserve to follow India’s UPI example
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
