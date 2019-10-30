e-paper
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges

The Delhi Metro chief talks about tackling the challenges of punctuality in operations, the growing problem of crowding at stations as well as fixing last-mile connectivity.

In the latest edition of Metro Matters, Mangu Singh, managing director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, speaks to Shivani Singh, metro editor, Hindustan Times. The Delhi Metro chief talks about tackling the challenges of punctuality in operations, the growing problem of crowding at stations as well as fixing last-mile connectivity. Mangu Singh says that the corporation is planning to introduce new, energy-efficient mobility options such as e-rickshaws and e-bikes to complement the feeder bus service. He also talks about the new Metrolite project and the Phase IV expansion.

 

