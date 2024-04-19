Pune: Fire breaks out at Phoenix Mall in Viman Nagar | Video

A major fire broke out at Phoenix Mall in Pune's Viman Nagar area on Friday afternoon. As many as six fire engines rushed to the spot, said Pune Fire Department PRO. A major fire broke out at a Phoenix Mall in Pune's Viman Nagar area on Friday afternoon.

Phoenix Marketcity Pune is an integrated mixed-use development incorporating shopping, dining, movies, entertainment and others, its website says.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Phoenix Marketcity is Pune’s hottest, largest and the only lifestyle, shopping and entertainment destination. It brings together, under one roof, an unimaginable collection of diverse offerings matching the needs of a modernizing city, the ultimate blend of traditional and modern shopping. The mall consists of sprawling courtyard, hypermarket, departmental, bookstore; kids play zone, electronics, toy stores and PVR Cinemas,” the website says.

In an unrelated incident, a massive fire broke out at NTPC's North Karanpura super thermal power plant in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday.

The fire was first spotted around 2pm, officials told news agency PTI.

"The fire broke out at the BHEL material yard of unit 3 in the power plant. So far no casualty has been reported," a senior BHEL official told PTI.

Efforts are underway to douse the blaze, he said. The installation is a 660X3 mw coal-based power plant. NTPC is the country's largest power generation company.