 Pune: Fire breaks out at Phoenix Mall in Viman Nagar | Video | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune: Fire breaks out at Phoenix Mall in Viman Nagar | Video

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2024 05:43 PM IST

Breaks at Phoenix Mall: As many as six fire engines rushed to the spot, said Pune Fire Department PRO.

A major fire broke out at Phoenix Mall in Pune's Viman Nagar area on Friday afternoon. As many as six fire engines rushed to the spot, said Pune Fire Department PRO.

A major fire broke out at a Phoenix Mall in Pune's Viman Nagar area on Friday afternoon.
A major fire broke out at a Phoenix Mall in Pune's Viman Nagar area on Friday afternoon.

Phoenix Marketcity Pune is an integrated mixed-use development incorporating shopping, dining, movies, entertainment and others, its website says.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Phoenix Marketcity is Pune’s hottest, largest and the only lifestyle, shopping and entertainment destination. It brings together, under one roof, an unimaginable collection of diverse offerings matching the needs of a modernizing city, the ultimate blend of traditional and modern shopping. The mall consists of sprawling courtyard, hypermarket, departmental, bookstore; kids play zone, electronics, toy stores and PVR Cinemas,” the website says.

In an unrelated incident, a massive fire broke out at NTPC's North Karanpura super thermal power plant in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday.

The fire was first spotted around 2pm, officials told news agency PTI.

"The fire broke out at the BHEL material yard of unit 3 in the power plant. So far no casualty has been reported," a senior BHEL official told PTI.

Efforts are underway to douse the blaze, he said. The installation is a 660X3 mw coal-based power plant. NTPC is the country's largest power generation company.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting live, Assembly Election 2024 Voting Live, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Pune: Fire breaks out at Phoenix Mall in Viman Nagar | Video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On