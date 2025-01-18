Pune man poisons wife, son to death; attempts suicide due to stress from debts

A man poisoned his wife and young son to death on Saturday in Pune, before attempting suicide himself due to alleged pressure from moneylenders to pay off his debts. The man gave his wife and son sleeping pills, and then attempted suicide due to pressure from moneylenders to pay back borrowed money

The 45-year-old from the Chikhali area was taken to hospital to be treated, while four people were booked in connection with the tragic case.

The four people were booked for criminal intimidation as the man in his complaint to the police had stated that they were harassing him about paying back the money he had borrowed.

He had given sleeping pills to his 36-year-old wife and 9-year-old son on Saturday morning, leading to their deaths. He then tried to hang himself from a ceiling fan in their apartment.

How was the man found?

Police officials found him alive in his flat and took him to a private hospital after receiving calls from neighbours who had been contacted by his elder son.

The man, on Friday night, sent a concerning message detailing his plan to his 14-year-old son who was staying in Mumbai with a relative. His son panicked and called up the neighbours to check on his family.

An official told PTI, “The complainant had borrowed ₹6 lakh and ₹2 lakh at a monthly interest rate of 10 per cent from two of the accused. He had also taken ₹4 lakh from [another accused] at high interest.”

In his complaint, the man also told the police that though he had repaid the principal and an additional ₹9 lakh to the moneylenders, they kept harassing him to pay more.

An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).