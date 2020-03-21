e-paper
Pune woman with no foreign travel history tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus in India: The woman, who is in her early forties, is critical and on ventilator in an ICU at Bharati Hospital in Pune, said a city official.

india Updated: Mar 21, 2020 12:58 IST
Coronavirus: Passengers wearing protective masks sit at an airport terminal following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirmed on Saturday that a woman in Pune has tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus in what could be India’s first case of community transmission of the Covid-19 disease.

The woman, who is in her early forties, is critical and on ventilator in an ICU at Bharati Hospital in Pune, said a city official.

The woman does not have travel history to a foreign country, but travelled to Vashi in Navi Mumbai for a wedding on March 3, he said.

“We are investigating the case. Although she tested positive for Covid-19, she does not have a history of travel abroad. She must have come in contact with someone who had foreign travel history,” said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

