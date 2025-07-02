Pune-bound SpiceJet aircraft's window frame dislodges mid-air, airline says…

A SpiceJet aircraft's window frame dislodged mid-air on Tuesday as it was heading towards Pune from Goa, sending passengers into a frenzy. The airline, however, said cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout the flight and there was no impact on passenger safety. SpiceJet said the frame was fixed upon landing at the next station.(X/whatesh)

“A cosmetic window frame on one of SpiceJet’s Q400 aircraft became loose during flight and was found dislodged. It is important to note that this was a non-structural trim component, fitted onto the window for the purpose of shade, and did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft in any way,” the airline said in a statement.

SpiceJet said the frame was fixed upon landing at the next station, in accordance with standard maintenance procedures.

“The Q400 aircraft is equipped with multiple layers of window panes, including a robust, pressure-bearing outer pane, ensuring that passenger safety is never at risk, even in the unlikely event of a superficial or cosmetic component coming loose,” the airline added.

The incident came to light after a passenger had posted a video of the dislodged window on social media platform X.

"#SpiceJet from Goa to Pune today. The whole interior window assembly just fell off mid flight. And this flight is now supposed to take off and head to Jaipur. Wonder if it’s air worthy..” the passenger stated, while tagging the aviation safety regulator DGCA in the post.

'Window just popped out'



A passenger on the flight, told The Indian Express, that the window dislodged within half an hour after takeoff from Goa.

“I was travelling back from Goa to Pune after attending an event. A woman was sitting behind me and she was with a baby. Half an hour after takeoff, the window (close to her) just popped out. The woman got scared and it was damn concerning. There is a protective layer behind the window that protects us from the elements outside, and it was intact, but it is still concerning. This is not done,” Mandar Sawant told the newspaper.

He added, “The flight attendants tried to calm us down, but what else will they even do? They moved the woman and her child to a different seat behind. The stewardess did manage to somewhat get the window back on, but any sudden movement and it probably would have fallen off again.”