An Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai returned to Mumbai on Friday due to a burning smell in the cabin. Air India flight returns to Mumbai due to burning smell inside cabin

“The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and an aircraft change was initiated,” said an Air India spokesperson. “Our ground colleagues in Mumbai provided all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption.”

One of the passengers, Utsav Tiwari, tweeted on social media platform X that the flight, AI 639, was airborne around 11.50 PM, and after about 45 minutes of flying, the pilot announced that the aircraft would return to Mumbai due to a technical issue. “We touched down safely around 12.47 am,” he said.