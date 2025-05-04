Punjab: Amritsar Police arrests 2 for ‘sharing sensitive Army info’ amid India-Pakistan tensions

Punjab’s Amritsar Police arrested two people on Saturday for allegedly sharing sensitive details and images of Army cantonment areas and air bases in the region, as part of a counter-espionage operation. The arrests come amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Amritsar Police arrested Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih for allegedly being in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives and leaking information about sensitive military installations. (ANI)

The Amritsar Rural Police identified the suspects as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, stating that the two had links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, which were traced through Harpreet Singh alias Pittu, who is currently in custody at Amritsar Central Jail.

“In a significant counter-espionage operation, Amritsar Rural Police on 3rd May 2025 arrested two persons—Palak Sher Masih & Suraj Masih—for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar. Preliminary investigation reveals their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh @ Pittu @ Happy, currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail. A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is ongoing. Further critical revelations are expected as the probe deepens. Punjab Police stands strong with Indian Army, remains unwavering in its duty to safeguard national interests. Any attempt to undermine the security of our armed forces will be met with firm and immediate action. Nation First Always. Jai Hind!” Punjab DGP wrote on X.

The accused have been booked under the Official Secrets Act. Authorities say further details are likely to emerge as the investigation progresses.

What does the initial investigation say?

Rural Amritsar SSP Maninder Singh told news agency ANI that chief minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav had issued clear directions to take swift action against any anti-national elements as soon as credible information was received.

Acting on the tip-off, the police arrested Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih for allegedly being in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives and leaking information about sensitive military installations. Singh mentioned that the duo had been found with substantial data, and investigations revealed that Harpreet, already in Amritsar Jail in connection with an NDPS case, had introduced them to the ISI. The police plan to bring Harpreet on a production warrant for further questioning.

An FIR was registered under the Official Secrets Act and the Information Technology Act. Singh said that, according to preliminary findings, the accused were paid ₹5,000 for minor information and ₹10,000 for more sensitive details like troop movements. The police also recovered weapons and RDX in connection with the case. He added that the individuals initially picked up heroin consignments from the border and later began providing sensitive military information. He added that the Punjab Police responded quickly and firmly upon receiving the intelligence and assured that strict action would be taken against those aiding the enemy's plans.

Separately, on Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two Pakistani drones in Punjab, marking another success in curbing cross-border drone activity. In a joint operation with the Punjab Police, the first DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was located in a field near Shahur Kalan village in Gurdaspur district, while the second was recovered near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar.

Initial assessments suggested that both drones may have crashed due to technical disruptions caused by advanced counter-drone systems deployed by the BSF. The official release noted that coordinated efforts between the BSF and Punjab Police continue to effectively thwart such drone incursions.

