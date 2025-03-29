Chandigarh, The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed three bills, including the Transfer of Prisoners Bill, 2025, which is aimed at transferring undertrial prisoners from one state to another. Punjab Assembly passed three Bills

On the concluding day of the Budget Session here, Jails Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar moved the Transfer of Prisoners Bill, 2025 in the House.

Punjab being a border state is confronting severe internal security challenges and various jails currently house high-risk inmates, including those involved in anti-national activities, individuals linked with international agencies, terrorists, category 'A' gangsters, smugglers and dangerous criminals, who attempt to operate their criminal networks from within prisons, said Bhullar in a statement.

The minister said that amending the Prisoners Transfer Act of 1950 had become imperative to establish a legal mechanism for transferring undertrial prisoners between states.

"The existing legislation lacked provisions allowing Punjab's imprisoned undertrials to be relocated to jails in other states," he noted.

Bhullar said that these amendments were crucial, considering the potential threats to law and order and the state's security and to ensure the smooth functioning of the prison system.

The bill's core purpose was to provide legal authorization for transferring undertrial prisoners from Punjab to other states, he added.

The state assembly also passed the Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units and Stockists and Retailers Bill, 2025 and The Indian Stamp Bill, 2025.

According to objects of the Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units and Stockists and Retailers Bill, 2025, unregulated operations of crusher units and stockists and retailers have led to illegal mining, unauthorized trade and environmental degradation.

The bill aims to prevent such activities by mandating registration, licensing, and compliance with prescribed norms, it said.

"Crusher units contribute to air and water pollution, affecting local communities and ecosystems. To mitigate these adverse effects, it introduces an environmental management fund , ensuring that crusher units contribute financially towards environmental sustainability," it said.

It provides for mandatory registration of crusher units and licensing of stockists and retailers, and establishes a robust framework for online monitoring to enhance transparency and curb illegal trade.

It also grants authorities the power to seize illegally mined minerals, impose penalties and take punitive action against violators.

The Indian Stamp Bill, 2025 seeks to amend Schedule 1-A of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899 to enhance the ease of doing business and ensure more effective implementation of stamp duty regulations.

The proposed amendment aims to reduce financial burden on businesses by eliminating the need for double payment of stamp duty on the transfer of loans between banks or financial institutions, it said.

This will facilitate easier refinancing and improve access to credit, thereby supporting business growth and industrial development, it said.

The House was later adjourned sine die.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.