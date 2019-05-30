Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh will not attend Prime Minister Modi’s swearing-in

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi, the Chief Minister’s media advisor Raveen Thukral informed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held today evening.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel too had opted out of the oath-taking ceremony citing different reasons.

West Bengal Chief Minister had earlier planned to attend the ceremony. However, she went back on her initial decision after reports surfaced that the relatives of BJP workers killed in violence during Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal are attending the ceremony.

The ceremony will be attended by several world leaders. Head of states of BIMSETC countries has been invited. Besides that, all Chief Ministers and Governors of the states have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

First Published: May 30, 2019 16:25 IST