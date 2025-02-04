Menu Explore
Punjab CM Mann slams Delhi Police over FIR against AAP's Atishi

PTI |
Feb 04, 2025 04:23 PM IST

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemned the FIR against Delhi's Atishi, questioning the Delhi Police and Election Commission's bias against AAP

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday condemned the registration of an FIR against his Delhi counterpart Atishi and questioned whether the job of Delhi police and Election Commission is to "target" only the Aam Aadmi Party.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann questioned whether the Delhi Police and Election Commission's role is to "target" exclusively the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday, denouncing the filing of a formal complaint against his Delhi counterpart Atishi.(Hindustan Times)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann questioned whether the Delhi Police and Election Commission's role is to "target" exclusively the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday, denouncing the filing of a formal complaint against his Delhi counterpart Atishi.(Hindustan Times)

Delhi Police registered an FIR on Tuesday against Atishi, the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing public servants on duty.

According to police, Atishi was present with AAP supporters who allegedly obstructed an officer from doing his duty at Fateh Singh Marg. Two AAP members allegedly assaulted a police constable.

Also read: Delhi HC notice to Atishi on BJP leader’s appeal to summon her in defamation case

Reacting to the FIR, Mann slammed the Delhi Police and the Election Commission, alleging bias against AAP.

"Instead of filing a complaint against hooliganism by the BJP in Delhi, a police case has been registered against the Delhi chief minister on a complaint filed by the Election Commission, which is highly condemnable," Mann said in a post on X.

Also read: Delhi polls: AAP faces Vishwas Nagar jinx

"Is the job of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission to target only the Aam Aadmi Party?? People associated with the BJP are openly distributing liquor, money and goods, violating the model code of conduct, is it not visible to them," asked Mann in the post in Punjabi.

