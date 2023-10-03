Punjab couple killed their three daughters due to financial constraints, arrested: Police

The Punjab Police on Monday arrested two migrant labourers for allegedly killing their three daughters as they were unable to raise them due to financial constraints, officers aware of the matter said. The police found the bodies of the three daughters stuffed in a trunk inside the house. (Representational Image)

According to police, the couple, both daily wage workers, gave their daughters— aged nine, seven and four years —milk mixed with pesticide on Sunday and later stuffed their bodies inside a trunk in their house. The couple has two more children a two-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said the couple approached the police on Sunday, saying that their daughters playing outside their home, from where they went missing.

“The police team got suspicious and found gaps in the statement of the parents. We went through CCTV footages and found that the victims didn’t come out of their house. So we decided to search the house on Monday morning and found the bodies stacked in the trunk,” Bhullar said.

During interrogation, he said, the parents confessed to killing the three girls as they did not have the financial means for their upbringing. A case was registered against the two under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (tampering with evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

