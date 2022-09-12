Bishnoi among gangsters targeted in Punjab raids, links to Moose Wala case too

The National Investigation Agency - or the NIA - on Monday launched a huge operation of searches and seizures across north India amid a crackdown on organised terror gangs. Raids were carried out at more than 50 locations in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi among other parts, as per officials.

In Punjab, the anti-terror agency covered at least 25 locations, as per the inputs received. Among the gangsters targeted was Lawrence Bishnoi who has been linked to the murder case of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. The operation was focused mainly on Punjab’s south Malwa region’s four districts - Faridkot, Muktsar, Moga and Fazilka— said to be home to most dreaded gangsters of the state.

The NIA teams started simultaneous raids from 5 am with the Punjab Police assisting them. As per sources, three teams raided Faridkot, two teams each at Muktsar and Moga and one at Fazilka.

A 12-members team of NIA raided house of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in his native village Dutara Wali in Fazilka district’s Abohar. Initially, parents of Bishnoi did not open the door for NIA and kept them standing outside for two hours. The door was opened and NIA was allowed to enter only after local police and village panchayat members intervened.

Lawrence is one of the main conspirators in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder and is presently in the Mohali police custody in another case. After Moose Wala’s murder, the family had gone away from the house and returned last month.

An NIA team also visited Canada-based gangster Satenderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar's residence on the Kotkapura Road in Muktsar district and also visited the residence of a shoe-shop owner at Bagh Wali Gali in the town. Goldy is said to be the mastermind in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, who was shot dead by six shooters on May 29.

“NIA officials accompanied by the local police inquired about the details of a mobile phone number from the house owners at Bagh Wali Gali,” sources claimed.

