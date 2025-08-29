Punjab ministers discuss Sweden, Goa cruise trips during flood inspection; BJP, Congress attack | Video

A video showing Punjab ministers discussing their cruise trips in Goa and Sweden during flood inspection in Tarn Taran district have sparked outrage in the state, with the BJP and Congress targeting the Bhagwant Mann government over the issue. The clip is originally from a Facebook livestream on Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar's account, streamed during a flood damage survey. (Video screengrab)

The video showed the three ministers – Laljit Singh Bhullar, Harbhajan Singh, and Barinder Kumar Goyal – sitting on a boat wearing lifejackets inspecting the flood-affected regions amid incessant rains in the state.

The clip is originally from a Facebook livestream on Bhullar's account and was streamed during a flood damage survey. The ministers, who seemed unaware of the livestream, were discussing Sweden and Goa cruise trips.

“I went for a cruise in Sweden. You could stay aboard round the clock because it has everything on the ship itself, hotel and all,” Singh can be heard saying, following which Goyal seeks to know more about the trip. Bhullar replied that it was the same as in Goa.

After the livestream, a video was posted on the same account, with the ministers urging residents of the state to follow the instructions given by the Punjab government and shift to safer places.

Bhullar is the minister of transport in the Punjab government, Singh is minister for buildings and roads, while Goyal is the minister for water resources. The three have been deputed as the flood relief in-charges for the state's border districts.

The video of the conversation between the ministers went viral on social media, drawing ire from the Opposition parties in the state.

BJP, Congress slam ‘cruise’ discussion amid flood damage in state

Congress MLA from Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa took to social media platform X to launch criticism against the ministers.

“Flood-hit families in Punjab beg for a glass of drinking water, but @AAPPunjab Ministers @barinder_goyal, @Laljitbhullar & @AAPHarbhajan found time to relive their ‘golden memories’ of luxury cruises in Sweden & Goa. What a relief tour!” Bajwa said.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh also shared the clip of the discussion on X, saying, “Punjab has drowned, fields have been destroyed, houses have been devastated, families are on the streets. But even in these conditions, the minister is talking about a Sweden-Goa cruise instead of sitting on a boat and sharing the pain of the flood victims!"

He further alleged that the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his government had “failed to live up to the expectations of the people.”

“The public is asking, did Punjab give you power so that you can tell stories of luxury in times of crisis? Or so that you can reduce our troubles?” Chugh questioned. “The leaders who talk about luxury in times of disaster are actually the biggest culprits of the destruction of Punjab,” the BJP leader said.

At least eight districts of Punjab are experiencing flooding, with various central agencies working in coordination with state authorities for the past four days to evacuate people stranded in inundated areas.

The Army, Border Security Force, Indian Air Force and National Disaster Response Force were deployed in the state for rescue operations following requests by district administrations, PTI reported.