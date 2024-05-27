Punjab minister Balkar Singh in hot water over obscene video, NCW calls for urgent probe

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday called for a swift probe into the allegations of sexual misconduct against Punjab minister Balkar Singh and sought a report from state police within three days. Balkar Singh was involved in a sexual activity during a video call with a woman seeking employment, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga alleged.(ANI/screengrab)

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma issued notice to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga accused Balkar Singh, an AAP MLA, of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct. Bagga alleged that Singh was involved in a sexual activity during a video call with a woman seeking employment.

Sharma condemned the reported incident as outrageous to the dignity of the woman involved and demanded immediate personal intervention by the Punjab DGP. She insisted that the provisions of the IPC be incorporated in the First Information Report (FIR) if the allegations are substantiated.

“The accused person should be arrested at the earliest and the detailed action taken report along with a copy of the F.I.R should be communicated to the Commission within 3 days,” she said.

The NCW said in a post on X that Sharma called for urgent intervention from the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure a prompt and impartial investigation into the matter.

"The National Commission for Women is gravely disturbed by a Twitter post alleging inappropriate conduct by Punjab MLA Mr Balkar Singh. The reported acts, if substantiated, constitute serious violations under IPC sections 354 and 354B, directly affronting a woman's dignity. @sharmarekha vehemently condemn such behavior and call for urgent intervention from @DGPPunjabPolice to ensure a prompt and impartial investigation. A comprehensive report to be submitted in 3 days," the NCW said in a post on X.

Balkar Singh denied commenting on the allegations saying he was not aware of the purported obscene video.

“I have no comments and not in my knowledge,” Singh told reporters.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann about the inaction against Singh despite “all the evidence”.

“Punjab is the land of gurus pirs, can there be representatives of the public who are doing unethical work in this land?” he posted on X.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party over the allegations.

“Would CM @BhagwantMann Ji protect Balkar Singh as well just like he shielded Lal Chand Kataruchak, despite their sex tapes being made public??? How many more characterless MLAs AAP has in its kitty???” he asked.