Sukhbir not in fray fearing defeat, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Questioning the decision of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal for not contesting the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said an “end to the political influence of the Badal family in Punjab was imminent”. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo:X)

Speaking during a roadshow in Ferozepur and Guru Har Sahai in support of Aam Aadmi Party’s Ferozepur candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, the CM said, “Sukhbir has preemptively left Ferozepur, anticipating a defeat. Harsimrat Kaur Badal will also lose her seat in Bathinda, signaling a complete downfall of the Badal family.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Urging voters to support Brar, the CM said he (Brar) had a long-standing familiarity with the issues being faced by the border area residents.”Many of these problems require resolution at the Central level. Electing Brar as an MP will ensure that people’s voices are heard in Delhi. He is a farmer who truly understands your struggles,” Mann assured the crowd, highlighting Brar’s “ability to secure necessary funds” and address their concerns in Parliament.

In a spirited moment, CM Mann revisited his well-known ‘Kikli 2.0’ rhyme, targeting political adversaries Sukhbir, Harsimrat, Bikram Majithia and Adesh Partap Singh Kairon. He added new lines, mocking Kairon’s expulsion from the Akali Dal.

Brar also addressed the gathering, claiming that AAP would sweep the elections in the state.