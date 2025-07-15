Hunt on for driver who fatally hit marathoner Fauja Singh: ‘He was tossed several feet’

While people across the world are mourning the death of 114-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh, the hunt is still on for the driver whose car hit and killed him in his village in Punjab on Monday. Fauja Singh, who was 114 years old, died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing a road at his native Bias village in Jalandhar district on Monday afternoon.

Fauja Singh, who was nicknamed ‘Turbaned Tornado’, died on Monday after he was hit by an unidentified car in his native Bias village. According to some villagers, Singh was hit by a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and was tossed several feet high in the air during the accident, the report said.

The accused managed to flee the accident site. The Jalandhar Police said that efforts are on to trace and nab him.

Also read: PM Modi leads nation in paying tribute to legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh

The car reportedly hit Singh merely 400 metres away from his home, said a native of Bias village identified as Mahinder Singh. “It's a highway... He was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries. We were told that an unknown vehicle tossed him 5-7 feet in the air," PTI news agency quoted him as saying.

"He was a very nice person. Everyone respected him a lot," he added.

Describing what happened after Singh’s accident, another villager Gurpreet Singh said that the marathon runner was rushed to hospital immediately after he was struck and suffered injuries to his head and others of the body.

Singh’s last rites will be carried out in a couple of days, a family member told PTI on Tuesday, adding that they were waiting for the relatives living abroad to come.

Also read: Who was Fauja Singh? Legendary marathon runner dies at 114

"We have many relatives living abroad including in the UK and Canada. So, it may take some time before they reach," he said.

Tributes pour in

Several political leaders and celebrities expressed grief over Fauja Singh’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Singh was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youngsters of India in fitness.

“Fauja Singh ji was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on the very important topic of fitness. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers around the world,” Modi wrote in a post on X.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, while expressing condolences over Singh’s demise, said that he brought glory to the Sikh community. “The world’s oldest runner, Fauja Singh, who brought glory to the Sikh community all over the world through his long runs, will always live in our hearts and memories. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones,” Mann said.

Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also paid homage to centenarian marathon runner and said that he was an inspiration for all. “Fauja Singh made many records in his lifetime and achieved amazing achievements. He proved that then neither age becomes a barrier nor can the challenges of life stop the way, if the resolve is strong. He was an inspiration for all of us,” Gandhi wrote.