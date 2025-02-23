Punjabi actress Sonia Mann joins Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party

Punjabi actress and daughter of Kirti Kisan Union leader Baldev Singh, Sonia Mann joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday in the presence if party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Punjabi actress Sonia Mann with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal after she joined the party on Sunday. (X/@AAPPunjab)

The AAP's Punjab unit took to X to welcome the newest member of the party, "Kirti Kisan Union leader S Baldev Singh Ji's daughter and Punjabi actress Sonia Mann joined Aam Aadmi Party under the leadership of National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. She is very welcome in the Aam Aadmi Party family."

Sonia Mann, other than Punjab film industry, has worked in movies in other languages as well. She has appeared in several Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and Marathi films.

Mann's debut film titled 'Hide n Seek' was a Malayalam movie. Additionally, she also made her debut in Hindi movies with Kahin Hai Mera Pyar in 2014.

ALSO READ | Arvind Kejriwal gives pep talk to Punjab AAP leaders

More recently, she also featured in the 2020 film named 'Happy Hardy and Heer'.

Besides being known for her work in movies, Mann is also celebrated for her collaboration with famous singers, including the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wale in 2018.

Mann's father, Baldev Singh, was a farm leader and activist who was shot dead by Khalistani militants in the 1980s.

ALSO READ | After Delhi debacle, future tense for AAP in Punjab

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal has shifted gears and been focusing on the party's Punjab unit since AAP endured a crushing defeat in the 2025 Delhi assembly elections. He his looking to cement the party's victory in Punjab's 2027 assembly election, with two years in hand to prepare for the polls.

The former Delhi chief minister also was defeated from his New Delhi assembly constituency by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Parvesh Verma. Kejriwal's party got ousted from power in the national capital after having ruled the city for 13 years.