Puri girl set on fire: Protests erupt outside AIIMS Bhubaneswar, section 163 imposed

Bhubaneswar Police imposed Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Section 163 outside AIIMS after protests over a 16-year-old girl being set on fire in Puri disrupted hospital services, said an official. Different groups held protests outside the burn unit. The resultant chaos caused numerous issues for the patients admitted, said police.(PTI/Representational Image)

According to a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena, half the protesters dispersed, while the rest were detained.

"Different groups held protests outside the burn unit. The resultant chaos caused numerous issues for the patients admitted here and their attendants. AIIMS even issued a notice saying protest was not allowed in the premises and that chaos is causing problems for patients and doctors in the hospital," DCP Meena told ANI.

He added, "Our zonal ACP, who is also the Executive Magistrate, declared BNSS Section 163, after which 50% people left. The remaining were detained. We will ensure that further protests do not take place and that people do not face any inconvenience here. One platoon of force will remain deployed here so that the situation can be monitored."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Babu Singh cautioned against politicising the issue and emphasised that the next 72 hours are medically crucial for the patient.

Singh expressed concern that the gathering of political workers outside the hospital ward is not right.

"The next 72 hours are very important for the patient. There are other patients also admitted in the ward. Holding protests and raising slogans outside the ward is not right. Workers of the BJD and Congress are sitting outside the ward, and they are not allowing anyone to enter," Babu Singh told ANI.

He added, "This is not right. I think the politicisation of the issue is not right. CM has said that if necessary, the patient will be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS as well."

On Saturday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the state government will airlift the minor girl, who was set on fire by miscreants in Puri, to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care as per the advice of the doctors.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar with 70 per cent burns."We are reviewing the situation. The state government is prepared to shift her to Delhi AIIMS for advanced treatment if needed. Although the victim has suffered up to 70% burns, she is still able to speak. I have spoken to the hospital director....she will be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS as per the advice of the doctors," CM Majhi said.

He further said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident."Whoever is responsible will be caught. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident and to determine whether any conspiracy was involved. The government will ensure strict punishment under the law," he added.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Balanda police station in the Nimapada block of Puri district. According to her cousin, the 16-year-old girl, who had gone out with friends, was abducted and taken to the riverside, where she was set on fire by unidentified miscreants. Severely burnt, she managed to reach a nearby house from where she was rushed to the hospital.