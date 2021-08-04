Home / India News / Puri’s Jagannath Temple to reopen for visitors from August 16
Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra being worshipped in Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. (ANI File Photo)
Puri’s Jagannath Temple to reopen for visitors from August 16

  • The temple will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays and devotees will be allowed to visit the temple 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays.
By Debabrata Mohanty | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 08:32 PM IST

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday decided to reopen the gates of the 12th century Jagannath Temple to devotees from August 16. The administration said that devotees will have to be fully vaccinated or present a negative RT-PCR report not older than 96 hours.

However, SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar said that devotees from the rest of the country will be allowed to visit the temple after August 23. The temple will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays and devotees will be allowed to visit the temple 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays.

The move comes after Odisha allowed the reopening of religious institutions with appropriate Covid-19 restrictions from August 1. The meeting was attended by SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar and Puri's magistrate-cum-collector, superintendent of police, chief district medical officer and members of the temple coordination committee. Temples and religious places in several districts including Cuttack, Koraput, Sambalpur and Balasore will open for devotees from August 5.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik while addressing a press conference also warned people against complacency and asked people to follow Covid-19 preventative measures in order to prevent the third wave of Covid-19.

