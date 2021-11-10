PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway next week: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway next week (on November 16), which will enhance road connectivity of Uttar Pradesh's eastern region to the state capital Lucknow. The 340.824 km-long expressway will start from the state capital and end in Ghazipur, in eastern UP.

The expressway will also connect important cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Allahabad through link roads.

It is one of the most prestigious projects of the Yogi Adityanath government. The total cost of the project is ₹22,494.66 crore, including cost of land.

Here is everything you need to know about the Purvanchal Expressway:

• The expressway would traverse through nine districts of the state, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

• Uttar Pradesh government expects 15,000-20,000 vehicles to use the expressway every day in the initial days after its opening. The number is likely to increase.

• Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has made elaborate security arrangements on the expressway for the safety of the passengers. It will have advanced traffic management system and fencing to stop stray animals. Teams will be present at different spots to catch these animals, if they come on the expressway.

• To handle accidents and emergencies, ambulances with life support system will be kept ready, according to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan. Twenty patrol vehicles will also be deployed, Livehindustan further reported.

• The government has also made provision for landing of fighter jets on the expressway. It has a three-km long runway at Kudebhar in Sultanpur district which can be used in emergency situation.

• The access-controlled six-lane expressway is expandable up to eight lanes. It will provide a major boost to connectivity, by allowing a journey of 300 kilometres to be covered in three and a half hours.

• The government will earn ₹202 crore every year through the Purvanchal Expressway. Initially, no toll will be collected from travellers using the expressway, according to Livehindustan.