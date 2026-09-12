Putin's 'Doomsday Plane' in Delhi: Why this luxurious, Soviet era aircraft is named so?

Vladimir Putin’s “Flying Kremlin”, also referred to as the "Doomsday Plane” is a modified version of the Ilyushin Il-96-300, a long-range, four-engine Russian airliner developed by the Ilyushin Design Bureau in the 1980s. With its roots in the Soviet era, the aircraft remains one of the most distinctive presidential jets in the world.

Putin is in India for a three-day visit during which, he is holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attending the BRICS summit.

Russian president Vladimir Putin arrived in Delhi on September 11, for the 18th BRICS Summit aboard one of the most heavily guarded aircraft in the world— the specially modified Ilyushin Il-96-300PU, popularly known as the “Flying Kremlin” or, in some reports, Putin’s “Doomsday Plane”.

Why does Putin use two identical Il-96-300PU aircraft during his travels?

Why does Putin use two identical Il-96-300PU aircraft during his travels?

The Il-96-300PU is not Russia’s dedicated “Doomsday Plane”. According to a report by OneIndia, that designation is generally associated with the Ilyushin Il-80, which was specifically developed as an airborne command post designed to maintain strategic command and control during a nuclear conflict or other major national emergency. The Il-96-300PU used by Putin is primarily a presidential command and transport aircraft.

Its importance lies in allowing the Russian president to continue communicating securely while airborne, even during situations in which conventional communications could be compromised.

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Two identical planes for Putin’s security One of the most striking aspects of Putin’s aircraft arrangements is the use of two identical Il-96-300PU aircraft. According to a report by NDTV, both aircrafts were used during his journey to India, with the planes flying simultaneously.

The tactic is intended to make it difficult for outsiders to determine which aircraft is carrying Putin. Both jets have a similar appearance, making the president’s exact location harder to identify.