PV Anvar resigns as MLA, becomes TMC convener for Kerala

Independent MLA from Nilambur PV Anvar, who broke ranks with the CPI(M)-led LDF last year over a range of issues, resigned as legislator on Monday. Within minutes of his resignation, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) appointed him as the party’s state convenor in Kerala. TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, centre, greets MLA PV Anvar, left, as he joins the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC Media cell)

Anvar’s resignation as MLA comes days after he held talks with Abhishek Banerjee, AITC national general secretary, in Kolkata. He also interacted with AITC chairperson Mamata Banerjee via video-conferencing.

Anvar, who won as an LDF-backed Independent in 2016 and 2021 assembly elections from Nilambur in Malappuram district, reached Thiruvananthapuram on Monday and submitted his resignation letter to speaker AN Shamseer. By evening, the speaker’s office confirmed that his resignation was accepted.

At a press conference later, Anvar said he had resigned to pre-empt his disqualification as MLA following his defection as an Independent MLA. He said he would now formally take membership in the AITC and lead the party in the state.

“I and my supporters will give complete unconditional support to the UDF in the bypoll. This will likely be the last bypoll before the 2026 assembly polls. The result in Nilambur should be the final nail in the coffin for CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the politics he espouses,” he said.

He even requested the Congress to nominate its Malappuram district president VS Joy as its candidate in the bypoll claiming that the latter was well-aware of the issues people face in the constituency.

The businessman-politician, who has been recently speaking out about the rising human-wildlife conflict in the state, particularly in Nilambur, and the proposed amendments in the Kerala Forest Act, said he received a promise by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee that the party would raise the issue in the Parliament.

Anvar also apologised to leader of opposition VD Satheesan for raising corruption allegations against him in the assembly once on the advice of CPI(M) leader P Sasi. “I wholeheartedly apologise to Satheesan. I hope he accepts my apology,” he said.

In return, Satheesan said he has accepted Anvar’s apology and said the remarks of the MLA vindicate his earlier stand that CPI(M) leaders had made up the allegations against him. He also welcomed the support offered by Anvar to his party in the upcoming bypoll.

Welcoming Anvar’s announcement about unconditional support for the Congress-led front, senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala said: “It’s a matter of happiness that he extended support to the UDF. But the front is yet to hold any discussion on the matter. The UDF will discuss the matter in an appropriate time.”

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said there was no need for the ruling party to react to Anvar’s resignation.

He said the Left party had already made it clear that it no more has connection with Anvar, and following that he also ended his association with the LDF.

When asked about Anvar’s new stint in the Trinamool Congress, Govindan said wherever he goes, he is ultimately going to the UDF.

Terming Anvar’s allegations as a “blatant lie”, Sasi outrightly rejected the charge that it was he who had asked him to raise corruption allegations against the opposition leader in the assembly.

With PTI inputs