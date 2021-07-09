Home / India News / Quash UP police notice against me, Twitter India head urges HC
Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari has already been named in different complaints against the microblogging platform.
His counsel C V Nagesh told the Karnataka high court that the notice under Section 41 -A of the CrPC was issued “without jurisdiction, without the sanction of law.”
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 12:29 AM IST

Bengaluru Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari on Thursday sought the quashing of a notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh police seeking his physical presence in connection with a case registered for uploading and circulating a “communal sensitive” video on the platform.

His counsel C V Nagesh told the Karnataka high court that the notice under Section 41 -A of the CrPC was issued “without jurisdiction, without the sanction of law.” “..the investigating officer invoked the powers under Section 41-A of the CrPC, which is not right”, he alleged.

