Queer artist Param Singh alleges studio vandalised: 'Homophobic cuss words written'

ByHT News Desk
May 04, 2025 09:33 PM IST

Param Sahib Singh said he has been getting threats on social media ever since he has been on the net ‘for any and every reason’

Param Sahib Singh, a popular content creator known for his fashion accessory DIY projects, shared a video on his Instagram of his vandalised studio, alleging that someone broke into his office and broke everything.

Homophobic cuss words were written on the walls, Param Sahib Singh alleged. (Instagram/parambanana)
Homophobic cuss words were written on the walls, Param Sahib Singh alleged. (Instagram/parambanana)

Param Sahib Singh, a queer artist, said in his Instagram post on Sunday that his design studio was attacked on Saturday night, adding that he has been getting threats on social media ever since he has been on the net.

“I’ve been getting threats on social media ever since I’ve been on the net for any and every reason but the past few months have been mentally tearing apart and this is just devastating I’ve no words to say out . Completely blanked out,” 30-year-old Param Sahib Singh said, suggesting the incident to be an attack linked to homophobia.

Homophobic cuss words were written on the walls, Param Sahib Singh alleged.

“My studio was brutally vandalised , machines were thrown apart , my clothing samples were chopped and thrown apart everywhere . This is the second time in 5 years that this has happened and the brutality of it is something that is making me cry . I’m truly devastated and tired of this fight , which is not even my fight . Im@just trying to do my work sincerely and not fight against any sector, community or people… As I type this , I just hope people really choose love and peace over this hate crime,” Param Sahib Singh, whose Instagram account's name is 'parambanana', added.

Nobody was harmed during this attack, he clarified.

In the video, Param Sahib Singh can be heard saying, “I just got a call from somebody from my office this morning that something has happened to my office and I just ran…. Someone broke into…. I don't know who came. And they broke everything in my office. They just dismantled everything. They wrote these cusswords. I really don't know what to do right now. I think I'm really tired. I'm sick of fighting this.”

In an interview with HT earlier this year, Param Sahib Singh had said he is okay with not being liked by everyone. The queer artist’s colourful illustrations challenging oppressive gender norms have infuriated many but he wouldn’t cover up reality just to please others, he had said.

