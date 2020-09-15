e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Questions on BJP win, PM Modi, quota in MP varsity paper irk Congress

Questions on BJP win, PM Modi, quota in MP varsity paper irk Congress

Questions on “nationalism versus development”, the military surgical strikes, Pakistan’s Hafiz Saeed being declared an international terrorist, demonetisation and GST and their effects on the economy, triple talaq were some of the other topics that students had to tackle.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 22:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Indore
MP Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla demanded the cancellation of the exam.
MP Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla demanded the cancellation of the exam. (Pardeep Pandit//HT File Photo )
         

Questions about reservations, the victory of the BJP in consecutive general elections and people’s “trust” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the postgraduate journalism course exam of Madhya Pradesh’s Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has irked the opposition Congress while the BJP said the objections were a non-issue.

These questions were asked in the annual Master of Journalism open-book exams in a paper titled “Analysis of Diverse National and International Issues” which was uploaded on the DAVV website on September 14.

The examinees were asked “is the BJP victory in 2019 general elections an endorsement of the common man’s trust in the Narendra Modi government? Explain”.

Another question was “what may be the three reasons that the Congress could not get an expected victory in the 2014 and 2019 general elections? Explain in detail with examples”.

“Can a one-party system be implemented in the country? Explain in the backdrop of the present situation” and “how useful is reservation after seven decades of Independence and what will be the impact on increasing demand for reservation in society after 10 percent reservation to the poor of the general class” were some of the other questions in the paper.

Questions on “nationalism versus development”, the military surgical strikes, Pakistan’s Hafiz Saeed being declared an international terrorist, demonetisation and GST and their effects on the economy, triple talaq were some of the other topics that students had to tackle.

Demanding cancellation of the paper, MP Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla in a statement said, “It is highly objectionable that DAVV coloured the examination of important faculty like journalism in BJP’s hues. The students of this subject should be taught party neutrality in a higher education institute.” Shukla demanded intervention of Governor Anandiben Patel, who is also university chancellor, in the matter.

However, state BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma said the “questions asked to journalism students are related to current and relevant topics” and the Congress was “making an issue out of nothing”.

Meanwhile, DAVV Examination Controller Ashesh Tiwari said anyone having objections to any question in the concerned paper can approach university authorities with a complain and an inquiry committee would probe it.

The paper was uploaded on September 14 and students have to submit written answers by September 19.

tags
top news
India responds to UN human rights chief’s criticism of situation in Kashmir
India responds to UN human rights chief’s criticism of situation in Kashmir
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
India elected to three key UN bodies
India elected to three key UN bodies
‘To vilify Muslims’: Supreme Court stops Sudarshan TV show on UPSC exam
‘To vilify Muslims’: Supreme Court stops Sudarshan TV show on UPSC exam
‘May alert others, destroy evidence’: Why Rhea Chakraborty didn’t get bail
‘May alert others, destroy evidence’: Why Rhea Chakraborty didn’t get bail
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In