Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi meet Om Birla, discuss SIR ahead of Bihar polls

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday and raised the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in poll-bound Bihar. The Parliament proceedings in both houses witnessed sloganeering as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the SIR.(Shrikant Singh/ ANI)

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rahul Gandhi stated that anyone in the Election Commission of India involved in the SIR exercise will not be spared.

"Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you. You are working against India, and this is no less than treason," he said.

Earlier today, Members of Parliament from the INDIA bloc parties protested in front of Makkar Dawar in Parliament.

The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, adjourned the House minutes after it convened.

Before adjourning the house, Lok Sabha Speaker said, "You are not representing the public by sloganeering. People have given you an opportunity to put their issues in the House."

"This is wrong behaviour. You should follow parliamentary rules. If we have to strengthen democracy, issues have to be raised," he added.

The Lok Sabha will now resume at 2 pm today.

Meanwhile, proceedings of the Upper House were adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by the Opposition.

Minutes after proceedings in the Rajya Sabha began today, the House was initially adjourned till 12 noon amid sloganeering by the Opposition against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in poll-bound Bihar.

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, adjourned the House as the Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on the SIR exercise in Bihar.

Dy Chairman dismissed the notices for Suspension of Business in the House and denied permission to discuss the matter, saying, “The Election Commission is a constitutional body and the matter is subjudice in the Supreme Court.”