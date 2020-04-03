Rahul Gandhi asks Congress-ruled states to increase testing for Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 13:36 IST

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has asked all party-ruled states, especially Rajasthan, to stress on increased testing for COVID-19 and added that apart from testing of suspects it should also be done on a random basis.

According to sources, during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet over the Coronavirus pandemic, Rahul in his remarks said that the Central government has adopted the technique of low testing, but the testing of people should be increased.

He gave the example of two other countries fighting a battle with COVID-19 which had emphasised on mass testing and told Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that random testing should be done in the state as it has a high influx of tourists. He also specifically mentioned the Ajmer District, which has a huge footfall of foreigners.

A senior leader present in the meeting stated, “Rahul Gandhi has emphasised on more testing because the early the virus is detected, the easier it is to curb the chances of its transmission and provide timely treatment.”

The CWC had attacked the Centre through a statement which said that the government has erred in adopting a strategy of limited testing.

“A lockdown or any other kind of restrictions is futile unless it is accompanied by extensive testing. It is extensive testing that has yielded results in some countries. Inexplicably, we have not put to full use even our limited testing capacity. The flawed strategy must be revised and testing must be scaled up urgently,” the statement read.

The CWC said the government must simultaneously undertake massive production and procurement of personal protection equipment, Hazmat suits, body overalls, goggles, gloves, N-95 masks, ventilators, etc., and make them widely available to doctors, nurses, health workers as also hospitals and all other personnel.

It said medical infrastructure should be expanded on a war-footing with more isolation wards, hospital beds, testing labs, and quarantine facilities.

Chief Ministers of several Congress-ruled states were present in the CWC meeting held via video-conferencing on Thursday.