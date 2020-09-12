e-paper
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses

The Congress has been attacking the Prime Minister and his government for “failing to control” the spread of the coronavirus disease, with India surpassing Brazil to record the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 12:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
         

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi kept up his attack on the government on Saturday for the decline in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), job losses and the increasing number of Covid-19-related cases and deaths in the country.

Taking a jibe at the Modi government, he said its “well-planned fight against Covid-19 has put India in an abyss of 1.historic GDP reduction of 24%, 2. loss of 12 crore jobs, 3. Rs 15.5 lakh crore additional stressed loans, 4. highest daily Covid-19 cases and deaths globally. But for GOI and media ‘sab changa si’.”

Also Read: Congress amps up attack on govt, launches online campaign #SpeakUpForJobs

The Congress has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for “failing to control” the spread of the coronavirus disease, with India surpassing Brazil to record the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world.

The party has maintained that the Prime Minister should tell the nation his future strategy and plans to contain the pandemic.

Also Read: ‘When exactly will you get our land back’: Rahul Gandhi again questions government on Chinese aggression in Ladakh

India’s GDP shrank steeply by 23.9% in April-June as the Covid-19-induced lockdown battered an already slowing economy.

Apart from the ongoing India-China border standoff, the Congress has decided to raise, among other issues, the Covid-19 situation and the current state of economy in the monsoon session of Parliament, beginning Monday.

