Rahul Gandhi claims banking sector in crisis due to BJP's 'cronyism': ‘Juniors endure stress, toxic environment’

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged on Saturday that the BJP government's "cronyism" and "regulatory mismanagement" have pushed India's banking sector into a crisis, forcing junior employees to "endure stress and toxic work conditions". Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a video of his meeting with a delegation of ex-ICICI bank who he said have suffered due to the "mismanagement", saying the Congress would fight for such working-class professionals and end "workplace harassment and exploitation". He also urged those who have faced similar “injustice” to write to him.

He also accused the Narendra Modi-led BJP government of writing off ₹16 lakh crore for its “billionaire friends”. Gandhi alleged that the Central government's "economic mismanagement" has a human cost that affects thousands of honest working professionals.

"The BJP government has written off ₹16 lakh crore in loans for their billionaire friends. Cronyism, coupled with regulatory mismanagement, has pushed India's banking sector into crisis. This burden is ultimately borne by junior employees, who endure stress and toxic work conditions," he said in his post.

In his meeting with the ex-ICICI Bank employees in Parliament on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said that their stories reveal a disturbing pattern.

"Their stories reveal a disturbing pattern -- workplace harassment, forced transfers, retaliation for exposing unethical lending to NPA violators, and terminations without due process. In two tragic cases, this led to suicide.

"If you are a working professional who has faced similar injustice share your story with me at https://rahulgandhi.in/awaazbharatki," he said.

The delegation of employees had met Gandhi at his office at the Parliament House Complex, according to PTI.

In their interaction with the Leader of Opposition, they alleged of unfair dismissal by the bank. They shared accounts of being "abruptly terminated" while on medical leave or for raising concerns about management practices.

