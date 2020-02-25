‘Rahul Gandhi, Cong should name those behind Delhi violence’: Union minister

india

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 07:10 IST

Union minister for home affairs G Kishan Reddy sought answers from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party over Monday’s clashes that killed five persons in north-east Delhi between groups that opposed and those that backed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The minister contented that it was a “conspiracy” to defame India at a time when United States President Donald Trump is on a visit to the country

“Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi should reveal who is behind this Delhi violence to defame India particularly when United States President Donald Trump is on a visit to the country. We have brought all the necessary forces and Home Minister Amit Shah has given orders to Delhi Police. Each person involved in the violence shall be identified,” the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further warned that those responsible for the violence in the national capital will be dealt with an iron hand and no guilty person will be spared.

“In India, people have the right to protest in a peaceful manner. In Shaheen Bagh, there have been protests for the last two months. The Government of India did not stop them even though they were blocking an arterial road in the national capital,” he told the news agency.

Reddy further said that additional forces have been deployed in Delhi to maintain the law and order situation.

The Congress leader, on his part, appealed to the people of Delhi to refrain from violent protests and said that violence could never be justified in a democracy.

“The violence today in Delhi is disturbing & must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion & understanding no matter what the provocation,” the senior Congress leader said in a tweet.

The MLAs of the AAP, the ruling party in Delhi, waited for over two hours outside Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s residence and left only after the police assured them that sufficient police personnel will be deployed in the violence-hit northeast Delhi areas.

Soon after the clashes broke out, Delhi CM Kejriwal appealed to home minister Amit Shah and L-G Baijal to ensure law and order in the national capital.

“I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations,” he tweeted.