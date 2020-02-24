‘Very distressing,’ says CM Kejriwal as violent protests rock Delhi’s Jaffrabad

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:51 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday reacted to the violent clashes that broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups who pelted stones at each other and security personnel in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area for the second consecutive day.

“Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations,” the newly-elected Delhi chief minister said in a tweet.

After reports of fresh violence emerged from Jaffrabad and Maujpur where vehicles were set on fire and stone pelting continued between pro and anti CAA groups, Kejriwal appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure law and order in the national capital.

On Monday, a family was attacked by a group of miscreants in the area but some people managed to rescue them. A young man who was in his early 20s was also subjected to a brutal assault by a violent mob.

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

The Delhi Metro has shut entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

“Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations,” DMRC said in a tweet. Entry and exit were closed at the Jaffrabad metro station for over 24 hours since Sunday.

Clashes broke out on Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad after a large number of people protesting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) blocked a road.