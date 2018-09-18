Rahul Gandhi criticises Narendra Modi over rising crimes against women

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising number of crimes against women. During a visit to Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, he also promised special category status for the state if voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

At an interactive session with girl students in Kurnool, Gandhi said the PM lacks direction and conviction to ensure women’s safety. He cited a recent rape case in Uttar Pradesh in which a BJP MLA is an accused.

Gandhi said that PM Modi failed to even condemn the incident and express solidarity with the victim. He also said that the BJP had failed to take action against the MLA.

Pointing to the gathering of girls, he then asked, “If this is the state of affairs during the NDA regime, how can you feel secure and go round freely?”

The Congress leader asked women to enter politics and the armed forces. “Unfortunately, our Prime Minister is failing to understand the needs of the country’s people, especially those from bifurcated AP,” he said.

Gandhi said that if his party comes to power in 2019, their first act would be to provide special category status to Andhra Pradesh, along with special economic support for backward regions like the state’s Rayalaseema region.

Responding to a girl who asked how he would address farmers’ distress, Gandhi accused the NDA government of having allowed 10-15% of the big corporates to hold banks to ransom and take away bank credit to the tune of Rs 1.4 lakh crore and later turn defaulters in the last four years.

“Our government will waive all farm loans as a priority and establish food processing units enabling farmers to directly supply their produce to them,” he said.

Responding to another query on his plans to address unemployment, Gandhi attributed joblessness to the failure of banks to lend credit to millions of young entrepreneurs.

“When wily big shots like Nirav Modi are managing to swindle thousands of crores of public money from banks, where is the money for small investors to establish industries and generate employment?” he questioned.

While China is generating 50,000 jobs a day, India has failed to produce even 450 jobs a day, Gandhi alleged.

Meanwhile, Gandhi on Tuesday sent a message to old timers loyal to the party and the numerically strong scheduled castes in Andhra Pradesh by interacting with the family members of the party’s first Dalit chief minister Damodaram Sanjeevaiah at the latter’s native village Pedapadu in Kurnool district. He also interacted with the family members of former Congress CM Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy.

