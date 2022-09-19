Home / India News / 'Rahul Gandhi for president' chorus grows as Congress' internal polls near

'Rahul Gandhi for president' chorus grows as Congress' internal polls near

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 06:00 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is in Kerala - at the head of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'; on Monday he interacted with fishing communities in Alappuzha and took part in a boat race.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participates in a snake boat race exhibition, at Punnamada lake in Alappuzha on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Congress Twitter)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi participates in a snake boat race exhibition, at Punnamada lake in Alappuzha on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Congress Twitter)
ByChandrashekar Srinivasan

Congress units in seven states - Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir - have passed resolutions urging Rahul Gandhi to return as party chief, with an eighth - Himachal Pradesh - expected to follow suit shortly. READ | 'Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief', say Tamil Nadu, Bihar units

Calls for Rahul Gandhi to return to a post from which he walked away - after poor results in the 2019 election - have picked up pace with just weeks left for polls to select a 'full-time' Congress president.

READ | Chhattisgarh, Gujarat units of Congress back Rahul Gandhi as president

The post has been held by Sonia Gandhi on an 'interim' basis since Rahul quit; over the years the Lok Sabha MP turned down several pleas for him to return.

The overwhelming show of support for Rahul Gandhi comes just days before issue of notification for the Congress' presidential election. Voting is scheduled for October 17, with counting (if required) and results expected two days later.

At present Rahul Gandhi is in Kerala - at the head of the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. On Monday he interacted with fishing communities in Alappuzha.

He also took part in a boat race.

Pushed on his return, Rahul Gandhi said, "Whether I become president of Congress or not will become clear when elections take place. But, I have clearly decided what I will do and there is no confusion in my mind."

Rahul Gandhi's return has been backed by party stalwarts, including ex union minister P Chidambaram, who called him the 'acknowledged leader'.

It, however, runs contrary to concerns raised by some others, including the G-23 - the group of senior leaders who have questioned the Gandhis' leadership.

G-23 member Shashi Tharoor has emerged as a possible candidate - something he refused to rule out - and this morning met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. This was hours after endorsing a petition calling for structural change in the Congress.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Chandrashekar Srinivasan

    Chandrashekar Srinivasan is a Senior Editor at Hindustan Times. A journalist with 11+ years across print and digital media, he also has degrees in Sociology and Economics. He has worked in the political, business, sports, and entertainment news spaces, but is happiest just watching football.

Topics
rahul gandhi congress
rahul gandhi congress

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out