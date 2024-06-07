 Rahul Gandhi granted bail by Bengaluru court in defamation case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Rahul Gandhi granted bail by Bengaluru court in defamation case

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 07, 2024 01:09 PM IST

The bail was secured with former Member of Parliament (MP) DK Suresh providing property worth ₹75 lakh as security on Gandhi’s behalf

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a local Bengaluru court on Friday in connection with a defamation case filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

The case was filed by the BJP’s Karnataka unit for issuing “defamatory” advertisements in mainstream newspapers. (HT photo)
The case was filed by the BJP's Karnataka unit for issuing "defamatory" advertisements in mainstream newspapers. (HT photo)

Special magistrate KN Shivakumar granted bail to Gandhi after he appeared in person.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for June 30.

The bail was secured with former Member of Parliament (MP) DK Suresh providing property worth 75 lakh as security on Gandhi’s behalf.

Also Read:Karnataka: Congress’ DK Shivakumar calls BJP defamation case ‘bogus

BJP had pressed charges against the Congress leaders for disseminating false advertisements targeting its party leaders, including the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

BJP MLC and general secretary Keshav Prasad had filed the defamation case alleging that 40% commission was charged for the execution of all public works.

The case was filed against Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and Gandhi.

On June 1, Karnataka CM and deputy chief minister appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

Following their plea, the court granted them bail.

News / India News / Rahul Gandhi granted bail by Bengaluru court in defamation case
